Gauleiter announced preparation of offensive of Ukrainian troops on Kherson

Gauleiter Kyrylo Stremousov, Kherson Oblast leader, announced the preparation of the offensive of Ukrainian troops on the city, Stremousov wrote on Telegram.

According to Stremousov, the Ukrainian military will launch an offensive on Kherson in the near future and allowed shelling of the city, as well as the right-bank part of the Kherson Oblast.

Stremousov urged local residents to evacuate and promised that Russia would compensate for the possible loss of housing as a result of shelling in other regions.

According to the General Staff, the Russians began the process of evacuating so-called “state” institutions from the occupied part of the Kherson region to the occupied Crimea.