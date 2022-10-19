Gauleiter announced preparation of offensive of Ukrainian troops on Kherson

Latest news Ukraine

Gauleiter Kyrylo Stremousov, Kherson Oblast leader, announced the preparation of the offensive of Ukrainian troops on the city, Stremousov wrote on Telegram.

According to Stremousov, the Ukrainian military will launch an offensive on Kherson in the near future and allowed shelling of the city, as well as the right-bank part of the Kherson Oblast.

Stremousov urged local residents to evacuate and promised that Russia would compensate for the possible loss of housing as a result of shelling in other regions.

According to the General Staff, the Russians began the process of evacuating so-called “state” institutions from the occupied part of the Kherson region to the occupied Crimea.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags