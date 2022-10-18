Russia destroyed Kharkiv warehouses with humanitarian aid

On the morning of October 18, Russia fired six S-300 missiles at Kharkiv, as a result of which warehouses with humanitarian aid were destroyed, Suspilne reports citing Serhiy Tymoshko, head of the National Police Department in Kharkiv Oblast.

“There were no military facilities on this territory. Humanitarian aid depots are located on this territory. This is all you need to know about the Russians, who did not spare six S-300 missiles for humanitarian aid needed by civilians,” he said.