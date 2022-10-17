Russian military plane crashes into apartments in a southern city near Ukraine

A Russian fighter-bomber Su-34 crashed on October 17 into a residential building of Yeysk, a town in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine, news agencies reported, citing the defense ministry, with at least 3 deaths reported.

“While taking off to carry out a training flight from the military airfield of the Southern Military District, an Su-34 aircraft crashed,” the ministry said. Its statement said the military jet had malfunctioned after “one of its engines caught fire during take-off,” Digital Journal reported.