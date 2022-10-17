Russian military plane crashes into apartments in a southern city near Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

A Russian fighter-bomber Su-34 crashed on October 17 into a residential building of Yeysk, a town in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine, news agencies reported, citing the defense ministry, with at least 3 deaths reported.

“While taking off to carry out a training flight from the military airfield of the Southern Military District, an Su-34 aircraft crashed,” the ministry said. Its statement said the military jet had malfunctioned after “one of its engines caught fire during take-off,” Digital Journal reported.

 

 

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags