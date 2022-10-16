US to respond to any use of nuclear weapons by Russia – US National Security Advisor

The United States will respond to any Russia’s use of nuclear weapons without distinction, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan said to CNN.

A CNN anchor asked Sullivan if the US response would be different if Russia used only tactical nuclear weapons or if it launched a large-scale nuclear attack.

“The use of a nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine is the use of a nuclear weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine, and we’re not going to slice the salami,” Sullivan said. “The notion that somehow there’s differences in use here, I think, is a dangerous notion.”

“From our perspective, we believe it is incumbent upon the United States, working with our NATO allies and partners and other responsible countries around the world, including the likes of China and India, to send a very clear and decisive message to Russia that they should not contemplate the use of nuclear weapons in this conflict,” Sullivan continued.