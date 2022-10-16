Ukrainian intel offers 100,000 USD reward for Russian warlord Girkin as Ukrainians crowdfund 50,000 more

Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (L) in Russian military uniform, this photo published by his wife Miroslava Reginskaya suggests that Girkin might have been drafted by the Russian military to fight against Ukraine.

After several Ukrainian public figures have offered a bounty totaling $50,000 for taking captive former Russian “DNR” warlord Igor Girkin, Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence now promises to pay a $100,000 reward “for captured Girkin.”

FSB officer Igor Girkin was the Russian warlord who initiated the hot phase of the war in the Donbas back in the spring of 2014 by capturing the cities of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk. Then he became the “Donetsk people’s republic’s defense minister” for several months. Girkin is one of the four suspects being tried for the downing of flight MH17 over Donetsk Oblast back in 2014.

Igor Girkin didn’t share new posts on his Telegram channel since 10 October, addressing multiple questions about what had happened to him, his wife shared the photo of herself and Girkin in the Russian military uniform on 15 October.

Shortly after this photo started circulating on social media, Ukrainian activist Serhii Sternenko wrote that he would give $10,000 from personal savings to those who would take Girkin captive. The frontman of the Antytila band, Taras Topolia, said that he would add another 10,000 dollars to this money. Author Valerii Markus also promised $10,000. They were joined by tennis player Serhii Stakhovskyi and Luhansk Oblast Administration Head Serhii Haidai each promising $10,000 more.

So as of 16 October morning, Ukrainian public figures promised a total of $50,000 for capturing Girkin alive.

On the afternoon of 16 October, the Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) wrote on Facebook:

“The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine guarantees the payment of $100,000 for the transfer of Igor Girkin (Strelkov) to Ukrainian captivity. It is known that one of the best-known Russian terrorists has decided to renew his participation in the war against our state.”

