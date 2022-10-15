The EU has pledged EUR 11 billion for Ukraine economic aid but only disbursed 3 billion in loans — WP

The European Union has pledged 11 billion euros for Ukraine but only disbursed 3 billion in loans, the Washington Post writes.

We are calling on our partners and allies to join us by swiftly disbursing their existing commitments to Ukraine and by stepping up in doing more — both to help Ukraine continue its essential government services and to help Ukraine begin to build and recover,” the US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

The United States has disbursed $8.5 billion in economic aid for Ukraine and will disburse another $4.5 billion by the end of the year.

