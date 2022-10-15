Russia running out of microelectronics critical to their military-industrial complex – US Treasury

Russia is unable to access advanced technology and US financial systems, hobbling the Russian defense industry’s ability to produce weapons, as well as replace those that have been destroyed in the war, Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said at the Meeting of Countries Imposing Economic Restrictions on Russia.

He also said that Russia is running out of microelectronics that are critical to their military-industrial complex, and “Russian officials are concerned that they don’t have enough foreign components. Two of Russia’s largest domestic microelectronics manufacturers have had to temporarily halt production due to a lack of critical, foreign technologies.”

“Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control is issuing guidance making clear that we are willing and able to sanction people, companies, or countries that provide ammunition to Russia or support Russia’s military-industrial complex,” he reported.