Ukrainian defense minister predicts first NASAMS delivery in October

On October 14, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine would receive National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and IRIS-II air defense system from Germany this October, Ukrainska Pravda reported. Ukrainian soldiers are currently learning to work with them, Reznikov notes.

NASAMS are air defense missile systems designed and manufactured by the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Raytheon. The system is able to identify and destroy enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles.