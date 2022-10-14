Ukrainian defense minister predicts first NASAMS delivery in October

Latest news Ukraine

On October 14, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine would receive National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) and IRIS-II air defense system from Germany this October, Ukrainska Pravda reported. Ukrainian soldiers are currently learning to work with them, Reznikov notes.

NASAMS are air defense missile systems designed and manufactured by the Norwegian company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Raytheon. The system is able to identify and destroy enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and cruise missiles.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags