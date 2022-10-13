Russian army to be annihilated if Putin nukes Ukraine – EU diplomat

EU diplomat Josep Borrell said that the West’s answer to a potential nuclear strike on Ukraine will not be nuclear, but it will be very powerful from a military point of view.

“There is a nuclear threat and Putin is saying he is not bluffing. Well, he cannot afford bluffing. It has to be clear: people who support Ukraine, the EU, member states, the US, NATO are not bluffing either. Any nuclear attack against Ukraine will create an answer. Not a nuclear answer, but so powerful answer from the military side that the Russian army will be annihilated and Putin should not be bluffing,” Borrell said.

