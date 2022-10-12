Russia kidnapped deputy head of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant – Energoatom

On October 10, Russian troops kidnapped Deputy Director General for Human Resources of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant Valerii Martyniuk. Most likely, Russian soldiers are torturing him to get important information and personal data of the employees of the plant in order to force Ukrainian staff to work for Rosatom as soon as possible. His whereabouts remain unknown, Ukrainian state nuclear energy company Energoatom reported.

At the same time, on October 11, The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported that six blocks of the plant were disconnected. Also, Russian soldiers and occupation authorities are pressuring the staff of the ZNPP. They force the employees to obtain Russian passports and sign documents with Rosatom and threaten them and their relatives with so-called filtration – a process of interrogation, torture, and detention, Ukrainian intelligence said.