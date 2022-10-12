Russia adds Meta to list of terrorist and extremist organizations 

Latest news Ukraine

The Russian authorities added Meta which owns Facebook and Instagram to a list of terrorist and extremist organizations, Meduza reported citing Russia’s Interfax.

In March, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow declared Meta an “extremist organization” and banned its activities in Russia. Tech giant Meta previously allowed Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russian soldiers amid their invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Prosecutor’s Office has begun to issue warnings to Meta users, TV channel Dozhd informed. One of the users, Pavel Chikov, a head of the human rights organization “Agora” in Russia received a warning for violating the extremism law for his Instagram posts.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags