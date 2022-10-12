Russia adds Meta to list of terrorist and extremist organizations 

The Russian authorities added Meta which owns Facebook and Instagram to a list of terrorist and extremist organizations, Meduza reported citing Russia’s Interfax.

In March, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow declared Meta an “extremist organization” and banned its activities in Russia. Tech giant Meta previously allowed Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russian soldiers amid their invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Prosecutor’s Office has begun to issue warnings to Meta users, TV channel Dozhd informed. One of the users, Pavel Chikov, a head of the human rights organization “Agora” in Russia received a warning for violating the extremism law for his Instagram posts.