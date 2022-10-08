Two graves were found in the liberated Lyman, Donetsk Oblast – Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Head

Latest news Ukraine

Two graves were found in the liberated Lyman, Donetsk Oblast. One of them includes single graves of civilians, the other – a mass grave, the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote in Telegram.

“Two graves are currently known in Lyman. One of them has about two hundred graves. According to preliminary information, these are single graves where civilians are buried,” Kyrylenko said. “On the other site, there is a mass grave, which, according to operational data, may contain both military and civilians. The exact number is yet to be established.”

On October 5, over 50 graves with civilians were found in the liberated town of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast, Hromadske  reported.

 

