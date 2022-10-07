Ukrainian air defenses shot down 21 Russian drones on Oct 6 – Ukraine’s GenStaff

According to the morning report by Ukraine’s General Staff, Russia lost 21 drones on 6 October, including 15 Iranian-made Shahed-136 loitering munitions:

“Aviation of the [Ukrainian] Defence Forces carried out 23 strikes during the past 24 hours. It has been confirmed that a stronghold, 15 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment, as well as 7 anti-aircraft missile systems of the enemy have been hit. In addition, our air defence units shot down more than 20 enemy UAVs in various directions. Among them [were] 5 Orlan-10, 15 Shahed-136, and 1 Mohajer-6,” the report reads.