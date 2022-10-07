IMF to allocate $1.3 bn of emergency financing to Ukraine – Ukraine’s President

The IMF Executive Board has supported the provision of about $ 1.3 bn of additional emergency funding to Ukraine under the Rapid Financing Instrument, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

According to Zelenskyy, funds will be transferred to Ukraine on October 7.

The International Monetary Fund has expanded the emergency financing program, Ukraine will be able to receive up to $ 1.3 bn, National Bank of Ukraine press service reported on Sept. 30.