Ukraine adopted the law on e-residency, which allows to do business in Ukraine

On Thursday, October 6, the Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 5270 on e-residency in its entirety, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, the first deputy of the Tax Committee of the Council, announced in his Telegram. 252 people’s deputies voted for the adoption of the draft law.

It provides for a special status for foreigners, which opens up the opportunity to do business in Ukraine.

Zhelezniak, who is one of the authors of the law, expects that 1,000 foreign citizens will receive e-residency already this year. In order to obtain this status, a specialist must go through several steps. In particular, register with Diya e-system and pass a financial and security check.

“If everything goes well, he becomes an electronic resident – in fact, an electronic payer of the single tax on the 3rd group without VAT and receives an EDS,” he explains. Then this person must remotely open a bank account, which will be the tax agent for the e-resident. The e-resident starts working and pays tax in the amount of 5% of income within the limits of the FOP of the 3rd group. The limit is higher – 15%, but only external contracts with the export of services.

“All documents are in electronic form, all correspondence with the DPS is online, all calculations are cashless,” Zhelezniak emphasized.

The list of countries whose citizens are allowed to become e-residents of Ukraine is determined by the Cabinet of Ministers.