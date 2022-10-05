UK will support Ukraine until the war is won – UK Defence Journal

Britain has the “strategic endurance” to stand by Ukraine until the war with Russia is won, the U.K. Foreign Minister James Cleverly said on October 4, at the annual conference of the Conservative Party.

“We will support them until this war is won. We will support them until their sovereignty is restored. We will never recognize the annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, or Crimea. They are Ukraine. And when Ukraine has won this war then we will support them as they rebuild their homes, their economy, and their society,” he stated.

The U.K. has been one of the fiercest international supporters of Ukraine and sent thousands of anti-tank munitions, hundreds of missiles, and armored fighting vehicles while also providing Ukrainian soldiers with training, UK Defence Journal reported.