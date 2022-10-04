Ukraine’s exports increase as country’s economy slowly revives despite war

Ukraine’s exports in September 2022 are more than $4 billion and more than 9 million tons, for the first time since February 24, making for 70% of pre-war levels.

US$ 4.144 billion of exports in September is 23% more than in August. The export volume of 9.66 million tons is 32% higher than in August.

As the result, the negative balance in the trade of goods decreased by 3 times (to $354 million in September against 1 billion 53 million dollars in August), stabilizing Ukraine’s economy yet still far from pre-war levels. That’s according to Ukraine’s deputy Minister of Economic Development Taras Kachka.

