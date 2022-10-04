Russian army suffering more and more losses, occupiers trying to escape – Zelenskyy

In an evening video message, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Russian army is suffering more and more losses and occupiers are trying to escape.

“Fierce hostilities are ongoing in many areas of the front. But the perspective of these hostilities remains obvious – more and more occupiers are trying to escape, more and more casualties are being suffered by the enemy army, and there is a growing understanding that Russia made a mistake by going to war against Ukraine.”

According to him, the mobilized Russians are not prepared for hostilities in Ukraine. “But the Russian command just needs some people – and any kind to put them in the place of the dead. And when these new ones die, they will send more people. That’s how Russia fights. That’s how it loses,” the president said.