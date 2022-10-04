The Russian army retreated 30 km in the occupied Kherson Oblast — Russian sources

The Russian army retreated 30 km in the occupied Kherson Oblast — Russian sources

 

Reportedly, the Russian army retreated 30 km in the occupied Kherson Oblast after the recent Ukrainian breakthrough along the Dnipro river in the south. That’s according to Russian military bloggers as well as maps published by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Maps published by the Russian Ministry of Defense suggest the Russian army retreated 30 kilometers, leaving the entire north-west of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast after the recent Ukrainian counteroffensive in the area, Russian media Meduza writes. Ukraine officially claimed several gains in the north of Kherson Oblast but hasn’t reported about major advance for 30 kilometers yet.

