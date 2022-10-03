Russian occupiers released earlier kidnapped general director of Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russians have released Ihor Murashov, the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, who was kidnapped earlier by Russian occupiers, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Raphael Grossi, informed.

I welcome the release of Ihor Murashov, Director General of #Ukraine’s #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant; I have received confirmation that Mr Murashov has returned to his family safely. — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) October 3, 2022

On Oct. 1, Russian invaders kidnapped the general director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Petro Kotin, President of Energoatom state enterprise informed.