Russia destroyed 2 substations of NPC “Ukrenergo”

Latest news Ukraine

Due to Russian missile strikes, two substations of the National Power Company “Ukrenergo” in the south of Ukraine are completely disabled, reported in the NPC “Ukrenergo” Telegram channel.

“Russia is again deliberately destroying civilian critical infrastructure. Over the past two days, two Ukrenergo substations in southern Ukraine have been completely disabled by missile strikes. The barbaric attack damaged the main equipment of substations and other high-voltage network facilities. There are no casualties among the personnel,” the NPC “Ukrenergo” informed.

On Sept. 11, Russia hit with missiles critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, reported Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags