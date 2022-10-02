Russia destroyed 2 substations of NPC “Ukrenergo”

Due to Russian missile strikes, two substations of the National Power Company “Ukrenergo” in the south of Ukraine are completely disabled, reported in the NPC “Ukrenergo” Telegram channel.

“Russia is again deliberately destroying civilian critical infrastructure. Over the past two days, two Ukrenergo substations in southern Ukraine have been completely disabled by missile strikes. The barbaric attack damaged the main equipment of substations and other high-voltage network facilities. There are no casualties among the personnel,” the NPC “Ukrenergo” informed.

On Sept. 11, Russia hit with missiles critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, reported Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.