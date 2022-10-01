US hasn’t yet seen any action indicating Russia contemplating nuclear attack – US State Sec Blinken

Antony Blinken in Latvia. 30 November 2021. Photo: Twitter/SecBlinken

On 30 September, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US has not yet seen Russia take any action that suggests it is contemplating the use of nuclear weapons amid its invasion of Ukraine despite what he called “loose talk” by Russian President Putin about their possible use, Reuters reports.

“We are looking very carefully to see if Russia is actually doing anything that suggests that they are contemplating the use of nuclear weapons. To date, we’ve not seen them take these actions,” he told a news conference in Washington.

