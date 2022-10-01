Ukraine sanctions some 3,600 individuals and entities linked to Russian invasion

Meeting of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine chaired by President Zelenskyy. Kyiv, 30 September 2022. Photo: president.gov.ua

On 30 September, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) adopted a decision to introduce new packages of sanctions against individuals and legal entities linked to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted concluding the NSDC meeting that sanctions will be imposed “on significant individuals and legal entities of Russia who did not have the courage to speak out in defense of humanity and international law, or who in one way or another are involved in aggressive steps against Ukraine and the community democratic nations.”

The NSDC and the Defense Ministry approved adding 3,600 individuals and legal entities to the sanction lists. The list of individuals includes:

children and relatives of Vladimir Putin and his close circle;

members of regional elites and authorities of the Russian Federation;

Russian oligarchs and their close circles;

showmen and propagandists, including citizens of Ukraine;

collaborationists;

senior officials of Russia’s state-owned corporations;

Russian army’s leadership;

the so-called “international observers” who participated in sham “referendums” in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

“Sanctions have also been introduced against [Russia’s] key system-forming companies, banks, enterprises in the defense industry, mining, energy, communication, logistics, and other spheres,” the Ukrainian Economy Ministry says.

Yuliia Svyridenko, Head of the interdepartmental working group on the implementation of the state sanctions policy, said,

“The potential for increased sanctions is far from being exhausted, which was discussed during a recent meeting with the trade ministers of the G7 countries in Germany. Thus, we will continue to synchronize sanctioning actions with our international partners,” said the head of the International Labor Organization, Yuliia Svyridenko.

