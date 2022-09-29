Threat of tactical nuclear weapons is “very high,” Ukraine’s intel says

Ukrainian intelligence believes that the threat of the Russian Federation using tactical nuclear weapons is “very high”, representative of Main Directorate of Intelligence Vadym Skibitsky reported.

Skibitskyy said that the strikes could be aimed at places along the front line where large numbers of personnel and equipment are deployed as well as at important command centers and critical infrastructure.

“To stop them, we need not only anti-aircraft, but also anti-missile systems,” he stressed.

He also noted that almost the entire male population was mobilized in the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts. According to him, after the Russian annexation of the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts, mobilization will be announced there as well.

