Putin likely to announce annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory on Sep 30 – ISW

Latest news Ukraine

In its September 27 Russian offensive campaign assessment, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War suggests that Russian President Vladimir Putin will “likely” announce Russia’s annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory on September 30.

The Russian occupation authorities in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine’s Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts completed their falsified annexation “referenda” on September 27 with implausible claims that “each sham referendum received between 87 and 99% approval from Ukrainian residents.” Now, ISW says,

“The completion of the performative referenda marks the last prerequisite for Russian President Vladimir Putin to declare the Russian annexation of occupied Ukrainian territory.”

Referring to the UK Defense Ministry’s intelligence update, ISW says that Putin will likely make the declaration before or during an address to both houses of Russia’s parliament on September 30 as he followed a similar approach when he illegally annexed Ukrainian Crimea in 2014: “a sham referendum, followed by a presidential decree of recognition and a treaty of accession that the Russian Federal Assembly formally approved within five days of the sham Crimean referendum.”

Both heads of occupation administration of Donetsk and Luhansk are going to travel to Moscow to “sign an agreement.”

“ISW previously forecasted that Putin will annex occupied Ukrainian territory by or soon after October 1 to enable the forced conscription of Ukrainian civilians into the Russian military in the normal autumn conscription cycle,” ISW notes.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags