Explosions reported in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast: alleged Ukrainian attack on Russian HQ

Kolos hotel in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast after an alleged Ukrainian strike on the afternoon of 28 September 2022. Source.

At about 13:30, a local Kherson Telegram channel reported explosions in the area of the city of Oleshky,

“According to available information, arrival in the area of ​​​​the Kolos hotel and the court in Oleshky,” the message reads.

Later, images emerged of the destroyed hotel Kolos in Oleshky.

The Russian occupation forces often use local hotels in the occupied settlements as military barracks or headquarters. Ukraine didn’t confirm the attack so far.