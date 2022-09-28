Explosions reported in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast: alleged Ukrainian attack on Russian HQ

Kolos hotel in occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast after an alleged Ukrainian strike on the afternoon of 28 September 2022. Source

At about 13:30, a local Kherson Telegram channel reported explosions in the area of the city of Oleshky,

“According to available information, arrival in the area of ​​​​the Kolos hotel and the court in Oleshky,” the message reads.

Later, images emerged of the destroyed hotel Kolos in Oleshky.

Occupied Oleshky on the map. Map: DeepState ~

The Russian occupation forces often use local hotels in the occupied settlements as military barracks or headquarters. Ukraine didn’t confirm the attack so far.

 

