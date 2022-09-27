Ukrainian forces have expanded their foothold on the left bank of Oskil in Kharkiv Oblast, advancing further east

Ukrainian forces have regained Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a village and a railway hub located 5 kilometers south of earlier liberated Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast head Oleh Syniehubov confirmed while speaking on the TV air. Syniehubov also said that less than 6% of the Kharkiv Oblast remain occupied by Russians.

This means Ukrainian troops expanded their foothold on the left bank of the Oskil river in the Kharkiv Oblast, advancing further east, despite previous information that Russians would try to maintain the new frontline along the Oskil.