Occupied Kherson Oblast completely closed for entry and exit – Ukraine’s General Staff

The occupied part of Kherson Oblast is completely closed for entry and exit, General Staff of Ukraine reported.

The General Staff also reported that in Kherson, seven Russians trucks were destroyed, in Melitopol up to 10 units of weapons and military equipment and more than 20 Russians invaders.

The situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP remains tense. Station employees do not want to cooperate with Russian occupying forces and try to leave the territories temporarily occupied by Russian forces.