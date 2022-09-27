Mass graves in liberated Izium: Photo report ~~

Article by: Kris Parker

After the liberation of Izium from Russian occupation on 10 September in Ukraine’s offensive in northeastern Ukraine, a mass burial site was found. 447 bodies, including 22 soldiers, have been exhumed. Most of the exhumed bodies have signs of violent death, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said.

However, two additional mass graves were found in the liberated city, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy informed.

“This place is a true indication of the war crimes committed by the occupying forces on our territory,” said Volodymyr Tymoshko, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Department of the National Police.

Kris Parker is a freelance journalist and photographer from the US. He is currently working in Ukraine.

