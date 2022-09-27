Mass graves in liberated Izium: Photo report ~~

After the liberation of Izium from Russian occupation on 10 September in Ukraine’s offensive in northeastern Ukraine, a mass burial site was found. 447 bodies, including 22 soldiers, have been exhumed. Most of the exhumed bodies have signs of violent death, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov said.
However, two additional mass graves were found in the liberated city, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy informed.
“This place is a true indication of the war crimes committed by the occupying forces on our territory,” said Volodymyr Tymoshko, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Department of the National Police.
A cross lays in a grave after exhumation. After being captured by the Russian army on April 1st, Izium was liberated by Ukrainian forces on September 10th. Upon liberation, a mass grave was found in the forest near a local cemetery. Photo: Kris Parker
State authorities have spent the last two weeks exhuming the graves of at least 447 people, including 5 children and 22 Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Kris Parker
The graves mark those killed during the battle for Izium and during the subsequent Russian occupation. According to investigators, roughly 90% of the bodies show signs of a violent death, including gunshots. Photo: Kris Parker
Many of the graves were simply marked with a number. This victim’s name was recorded: Timoshyn Mykola Viktorovych, born 17.12.1936, died 03.05.2022. Photo: Kris Parker
An investigator takes a moment to pause after the exhumation of an unidentified body. According to state authorities, some of the bodies have shown signs of torture, including broken bones, bound hands, and amputated sexual organs. Photo: Kris Parker
Investigators hoped to complete the exhumation of graves by Friday, September 23rd. According to local authorities, at least two more potential sites of graves have been identified. Photo: Kris Parker
The gloves worn by the exhumation team. Photo: Kris Parker
A member of the exhumation team stands among the graves. Photo: Kris Parker
The body of a deceased person awaits documentation. A DNA lab was set up on site to assist with potential identification. Photo: Kris Parker
Kris Parker is a freelance journalist and photographer from the US. He is currently working in Ukraine.
