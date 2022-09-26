Kazakhstan will not recognize Russia’s sham referendums in Ukraine – FM

Russia. Image by UkrInform

Kazakhstan, one of Russia’s close ex-Soviet partners, will not recognize Russia’s possible annexation of Ukraine’s eastern regions through referendums.

On September 26, the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov said, “As for the holding of referendums …. Kazakhstan proceeds from the principles of territorial integrity of states, their sovereign equivalence, and peaceful coexistence. We reconfirm our readiness to provide all possible assistance to establish a political dialogue. At the same time, our country believes that maintaining stability at either regional or global level is the most important goal,” Reuters reported.