Kazakhstan will not recognize Russia’s sham referendums in Ukraine – FM

Kazakhstan will not recognize Russia’s sham referendums in Ukraine – FM

Russia. Image by UkrInform 

Latest news Ukraine

Kazakhstan, one of Russia’s close ex-Soviet partners, will not recognize Russia’s possible annexation of Ukraine’s eastern regions through referendums.

On September 26, the spokesman of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov said, “As for the holding of referendums …. Kazakhstan proceeds from the principles of territorial integrity of states, their sovereign equivalence, and peaceful coexistence. We reconfirm our readiness to provide all possible assistance to establish a political dialogue. At the same time, our country believes that maintaining stability at either regional or global level is the most important goal,” Reuters reported.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags