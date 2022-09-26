“I don’t think he’s bluffing” – Ukraine’s President on Putin’s nuclear threats

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “bluffing” when he hints at the use of nuclear weapons, said Zelenskyy in an interview with CBS News.

“Look, maybe yesterday it was a bluff. But now it can be a reality. What is the modern use of nuclear weapons, or nuclear blackmail? They chose a target and occupied our nuclear power plant and the city of Enerhodar. There are six blocks… It’s like six Chernobyl blocks,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “A few days ago, they started shelling another one, the South Ukrainian NPP. The shell fell 300 meters from the station, windows and doors were blown out of the building. He wants to scare the whole world. I don’t think he’s bluffing. I think the world is deterring this threat. We have to keep pushing on him and do not let him continue.”

Also, Zelenskyy reminded that after the so-called “referendums” are held in the occupied territories, negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin will become impossible.

“The Russian government can officially declare that the ‘referendum’ is over and announce the results.

This will make it impossible to continue any diplomatic negotiations with the president of the Russian Federation, and he knows it very well. I spoke about it publicly,” Zelenskyy siad. I think this is a very dangerous signal from President Putin, telling us that Putin is not going to end this war.”