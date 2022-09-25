Russian command sends untrained servicemen to front line – Ukraine’s General Staff

The Russian command is sending just-mibilized servicemen without training directly to the front line to replenish the units that have suffered losses, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

After the announcement of partial mobilization, the military commissariats of the Russian Federation threaten criminal liability to those who try to evade mobilization.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Sevastopol city, about one thousand summonses were handed out to men.