Medic Mariana Mamonova freed from Russian captivity gives birth to daughter

Mariana Mamonova before Russian captivity.



Mariana Mamonova, a military paramedic from Rivne Oblast who was released from Russian captivity on 21 September, has given birth to a girl in Lutsk this morning, Suspilne reported. Currently, the mother and her child are in satisfactory condition.

Four days ago Mariana Mamonova was released from Russian captivity together with 14 other Ukrainian POWs. Russian forces captured pregnant Mariana in April 2022 in Mariupol.

“A girl was indeed born, everything is fine. The child and her mother are in the ward. The girl was born at 4:18. The weight of the child is 3,255 grams, the height is 56 centimeters,” said Iryna Horavska, general director of the Volyn Regional Territorial Medical Association for the Protection of Motherhood and Childhood.

According to Ms. Horavska, Maryana herself and her husband won’t comment on the birth of the child yet.

“Everything went well. Everyone is alive and well. Mother is feeling well. We thank everyone. She gave birth at 04:00 in the morning. The daughter was named Anya,” Mariana’s sister Anna told Suspilne.

