Ukraine’s first lady met with American Professor Hugh Herr, inviting him for cooperation on prostheses for Ukrainians wounded by war

Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska met with Hugh Herr who directs the Biomechatronics group at The MIT Media Lab. He is also a rock climber who after losing two legs 30 years ago due to frost in the mountains designed special bionic legs.

Zelenska invited him to cooperate in the Ukrainian project Superhumans to provide prostheses for Ukrainians wounded by war. Bionic prostheses use microprocessor-controlled knees with state-of-the-art sensor systems to mimic a natural walking pattern and provide an extremely high level of safety.

