4 Russian planes, 5 UAVs, cruise missile shot down in Ukraine today as of 6 p.m. – Ukraine’s GenStaff

The September 24 evening report by the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces says that Ukrainian air defenses shot down four Russian military aircraft in the course of the day as of 18:00:

“Our air defense units destroyed 4 aircraft (a Su-25, two Su-30, and one Su-34), 5 UAVs, and a cruise missile of the invaders,” the report reads.

A video published today shows the burning Russian Su-30SM trying to leave the battlefield:

Ukraine’s 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade claimed two of the downed Russian planes today, 1 Su-25 and 1 Su-30:

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian missile and artillery troops hit 4 command and control points, more than 10 areas of concentration of Russian troops and equipment, 3 air defense positions, and 4 ammunition depots, the Staff says.

According to Ukraine’s Air Force Command, its anti-aircraft missile units hit nine Russian air targets yesterday, September 23:

  • 4 Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones and 1 Mohajer-6 attack drone were destroyed by the Air Command South’s air defenses;
  • 2 more Shahed-136’s by anti-aircraft units of the AC East;
  • AC Center’s soldiers shot down the Russian Mi-8 helicopter and the Su-25 attack aircraft
