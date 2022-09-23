Russian major general wounded in recent Ukrainian rear strike on Russian base – Ukraine’s General Staff

Occupied Svatove, Luhansk Oblast, is believed to be one of the next targets of the Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country. 

In its morning report, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that Russian Maj-Gen Oleg Tsokov sustained wounds in Ukraine and was evacuated:

“The enemy continues to suffer losses, in particular among the leadership. According to available information, the commander of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of [Russia’s] 20th Combined Arms Army, Major General Tsokov, was wounded as a result of a fire attack in the area of ​​the settlement of Svatove. He was evacuated on 20 September of this year,” the General Staff’s report reads.

Maj-Gen Tsokov became the commander of Russia’s 144th Motorized Rifle Division only a month ago, in August 2022 shortly after the reports on the dismissal of six Russian generals in June.

Liberation of Russian-occupied Svatove, Luhansk Oblast, may become the next goal of the Ukrainian offensive after retaking Kharkiv’s Kupiansk.

Since the beginning of Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian forces eliminated at least 10 Russian generals.

