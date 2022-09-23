Russian major general wounded in recent Ukrainian rear strike on Russian base – Ukraine’s General Staff

Occupied Svatove, Luhansk Oblast, is believed to be one of the next targets of the Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.

In its morning report, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine says that Russian Maj-Gen Oleg Tsokov sustained wounds in Ukraine and was evacuated:

“The enemy continues to suffer losses, in particular among the leadership. According to available information, the commander of the 144th Motorized Rifle Division of [Russia’s] 20th Combined Arms Army, Major General Tsokov, was wounded as a result of a fire attack in the area of ​​the settlement of Svatove. He was evacuated on 20 September of this year,” the General Staff’s report reads.

Maj-Gen Tsokov became the commander of Russia’s 144th Motorized Rifle Division only a month ago, in August 2022 shortly after the reports on the dismissal of six Russian generals in June.

Since June, Russian high command has highly likely removed several Generals from key oper. command roles in Ukraine These include commander of Airborne Forces (VDV) general-colonel Andrei Serdyukov; commander S Group of Forces (SGF) General of Army Alexandr Dvornikov @DefenceHQ pic.twitter.com/Urr6lV7kAu — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 25, 2022

Liberation of Russian-occupied Svatove, Luhansk Oblast, may become the next goal of the Ukrainian offensive after retaking Kharkiv’s Kupiansk.

Some commentators believe that the liberation of Luhansk's Svatove may become a goal of Ukraine's next offensive in the area after the successful recapture of Kharkiv's Kupiansk. pic.twitter.com/k7C5s1tdTn — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 21, 2022

Since the beginning of Russia’s ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Ukrainian forces eliminated at least 10 Russian generals.