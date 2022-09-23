Russia plans to form an independent state on the territory of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Russian occupation authorities are planning to declare the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast “independent” before it will be “integrated” into Russia after the sham referendum, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the so-called Main Council of the Administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region, announced.

Rogov said that “integration” will only be possible after the territory has been declared independent in accordance with federal constitutional law No. 6 ‘On the accession of the Republic of Crimea to the Russian Federation and the creation of the new subjects of the Republic of Crimea and the federal city of Sevastopol within the state of the Russian Federation,” Russia’s state-controlled TASS reported.