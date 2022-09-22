On Sept. 22, Ukrainian soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the “South” Air Command shot down four Russian kamikaze drones in the Mykolaiv Oblast, Air Force Command of UA Armed Forces reported.
Home » Latest news Ukraine » Ukraine destroyed 4 Iranian kamikaze drones “Shahed-136”
On Sept. 22, Ukrainian soldiers of the Odesa anti-aircraft missile brigade of the “South” Air Command shot down four Russian kamikaze drones in the Mykolaiv Oblast, Air Force Command of UA Armed Forces reported.
Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Euromaidan Press
News on the War in Ukraine