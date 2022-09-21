Ukrainian Army plans to destroy Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones with anti-aircraft guns, air defense systems

As of September 20, Ukraine’s defense forces have confirmed several cases of Russian troops using Iranian-made UAVs, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Air Force Command explained that Shahed 136 is barely visible on radars; it’s a relatively small aerial target that flies mainly at a low altitude. It can be shot down with different air defense systems, or even small arms. But the best options, in this case, would be anti-aircraft guns or, for example, such air defense systems as Ukraine’s ZSU-23-4 Shylka or Germany’s Gepard. Also, drones can be taken down with electronic warfare systems.