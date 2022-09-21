Near Izyum, Russians broke 1,000 years old stone Polovtsian woman

In Kharkiv Oblast, near Izium, the Russian military broke a stone Polovtsian woman, that is a thousand years old, as was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

The sculptures are located on Mount Kremenets. 8 out of 9 of stone women survived, and one was destroyed by a direct hit by a shell. The Ministry of Culture plans to evacuate shem to a museum in Kharkiv.

Polovtsian stone women near Izium are unique burial stone statues of the Polovtsians, monuments of sacred art of the IX-XIII centuries. “They symbolized the ancestors and were placed in sanctuaries specially built for them on the tops of high mounds or hills,” the department explains.