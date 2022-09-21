Near Izyum, Russians broke 1,000 years old stone Polovtsian woman

Latest news Ukraine

In Kharkiv Oblast, near Izium, the Russian military broke a stone Polovtsian woman, that is a thousand years old, as was reported by the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

The sculptures are located on Mount Kremenets. 8 out of 9 of stone women survived, and one was destroyed by a direct hit by a shell. The Ministry of Culture plans to evacuate shem to a museum in Kharkiv.

Polovtsian stone women near Izium are unique burial stone statues of the Polovtsians, monuments of sacred art of the IX-XIII centuries. “They symbolized the ancestors and were placed in sanctuaries specially built for them on the tops of high mounds or hills,” the department explains.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags