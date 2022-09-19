Ukraine detained suspected sleeper cell of Russian saboteurs in Donetsk Oblast

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says it has detained a sleeper cell of two Russian saboteurs in Donetsk Oblast.

The agency detained the suspects in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, where those secretly arrived to “carry out reconnaissance and subversive activities against the Defense Forces of Ukraine.”

According to SBU, the agency’s officers seized from the detainees ID cards of illegal armed formation membership, an arsenal of automatic weapons and ammunition hidden in specially equipped caches.



“According to the investigators, the perpetrators were two local residents who in 2014 joined the ranks of the [Russian-run Donetsk-based] terrorist groups Vostok and Slavyanskaya Brigada. Under the leadership of a warlord with the call sign Motorola, they used to take an active part in combat operations against Ukrainian troops near Kramatorsk,” the report reads.