Russian troops trying to restore crossing near Kakhovka power plant, satellite imagery shows

Sep 18 Planet Labs satellite photo showing the canal south of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. Photo: Twitter/@cxemu

Planet Labs satellite images show the attempts of the Russian forces to re-establish the crossing at the lock bridge in the area of ​​the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant in the occupied part of Kherson Oblast, according to RFE/RL’s project Skhemy.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine had destroyed the vehicular bridge over the lock canal and severely damaged the railway bridge next to it near the plant by hitting those using the HIMARS multiple rocket launchers on several occasions. Other Ukrainian strikes damaged the vehicular dam bridge across the Dnipro river next to the lock bridge.

These bridges are one of three major crossings over the Dnipro river for the Russian grouping of forces concentrated on the western left bank of the Dnipro. All three have been damaged as part of the ongoing war of attrition in the area, which significantly complicated Russia’s attempts to transfer supplies and reserves to the west of the Dnipro.

The photos from September 18 show an embankment under the damaged part of the bridge and previously sunk railcars, Skhemy wrote.

The imagery confirms the report from the General Staff of Ukraine’s bulletin dated September 17 stating that the Russian forces had sunk nine rail cars in the canal to rebuild the crossing near the Kakhovka power plant.

The September 16 satellite photo available to Skhemy shows the location where the wagons were sunk. At the same place, the embankment appeared later.

Also, Planet Labs imagery shows smaller crossings nearby, on the other side of the Kakhovska power plant. Those are absent from September 2 imagery.