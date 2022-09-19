Over 6 days Ukraine shot down 8 Russian aircraft, 2 helicopters, 4 missiles, more than 10 UAVs – Air Force Command

Over 6 days, Ukraine shot down 8 Russian aircraft, 2 helicopters, 4 missiles, and more than 10 UAVs, according to Yurii Ihnat, spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who said it on the national telethon.

Ihnat noted that earlier today, the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft in the Kherson region and a Kh-59 guided air missile.