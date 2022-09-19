Germany to supply 2 Mars II MLRS, 50 Dingo APC to Ukraine

Germany is going to supply 2 Mars II multiple rocket launch systems and 50 Dingo armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, the German Ministry of Defense reported.

The Dingo armored personnel carrier is used for patrolling and reconnaissance.

The Mars II installation is a tracked-based anti-aircraft missile system, which is the German analog of HIMARS. The weight of its rocket is 107 kg, and its hit range is 40 km. The ammunition is capable of penetrating armor up to 140 mm thick.

Also, Germany will provide training for the Ukrainian military.

