Five children became victims of sexual violence by Russians during full-scale war – Ukraine’s Prosecutor General

According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin, five children aged from 4 to 16 became victims of sexual violence by Russians since Russia launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Kostin adds that there are many more such crimes.

According to official data, more than 7 thousand children were deported to the territory of Russia and the Republic of Belarus.

Only 55 children deported to Russia were returned to Ukraine.

According to Kostin, international organizations have levers of influence to put pressure on Russia to return the children as they used these opportunities to export Ukrainian grain to countries suffering from hunger.