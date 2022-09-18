Russian shelled mental hospital during evacuation of patients, 4 medics killed

In the village of Strilecha, Kharkiv Oblast, medics tried to evacuate patients from a psychiatric hospital. During the evacuation, the Russians started massive shelling, and it is already known that four medical workers were killed, and two more patients were injured, Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov reports.
“Medical workers even under fire, risking their lives, tried to save the sick. It was possible to evacuate 30 patients, but there are more than 600 in the institution,” he wrote.
Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you.
Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO.
For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support.Become a Patron!
In their article titled “Prospects for running a military campaign in 2023: Ukraine’s perspective,” two top Ukrainian generals reflect on the current military situation in Ukraine and assess the prospects for Ukraine to...
The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation
When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]