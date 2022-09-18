Russian shelled mental hospital during evacuation of patients, 4 medics killed

In the village of Strilecha, Kharkiv Oblast, medics tried to evacuate patients from a psychiatric hospital. During the evacuation, the Russians started massive shelling, and it is already known that four medical workers were killed, and two more patients were injured, Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov reports.

“Medical workers even under fire, risking their lives, tried to save the sick. It was possible to evacuate 30 patients, but there are more than 600 in the institution,” he wrote.