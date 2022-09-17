Russia’s Iranian-made Shahed drones creating problems for Ukraine – WSJ

Ukrainian commanders have told the Wall Street Journal that Iranian Shahed-136 drones have inflicted serious damage on the Ukrainian army during Ukraine’s recent offensive in the northeast.

Col. Rodion Kulagin, commander of artillery of Ukraine’s 92nd Mechanized Brigade, told that in his brigade alone, the loitering munitions that usually fly in pairs and slam into their targets have destroyed two 152-mm self-propelled howitzers, two 122-mm self-propelled howitzers, as well as two BTR armored infantry vehicles.

He noted that Russia used these drones in the Kharkiv Oblast, where Ukraine just retook 8,500 km2 of territory, as there it does not have an artillery advantage. They were not noticed in the south of the country, where Russia has enough artillery.

A Ukrainian brigade shot down a Shahed-136 for the first time this week above Kharkiv.