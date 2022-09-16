US concerned about “consistency of the positions of China and Russia” – White House

The spokeswoman of the White House, Karin Jean-Pierre, considers the meeting between the leaders of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, as an example of the coherence of the positions of China and Russia.

“We have clearly expressed our concern about the depth of China’s ties and alignment with Russia as the Russian Federation conducts its war of aggression in Ukraine, a brutal war, an unprovoked war unleashed by the Kremlin,” White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre.

On September 15, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan.

The meeting took place for the first time after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Putin said he understands China’s concerns about the “Ukraine crisis” and appreciates the “balanced position of Chinese friends” regarding the war in Ukraine. He also spoke in support of China, condemning “the provocations of the US and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait.”