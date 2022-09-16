Russia’s combat losses in Ukraine as of Sept. 16 – General Staff

Russia lost about 200 soldiers for the past 24h. In total, the Russian Federation has already lost more than 54,000 servicemen in the war against Ukraine, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Bakhmut and Donetsk directions.

The total combat Russia’s losses from 24.02 to 16.09 approximately amounted to:

tanks ‒ 2199 (+6) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 4,690 (+8) units,

artillery systems – 1302 (+7) units,

MRLs – 312 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 168 (+1) units,

aircraft – 250 units,

helicopters – 216 (+1) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 908,

cruise missiles ‒ 233,

ships/boats ‒ 15 units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks – 3,550 (+28) units,

special equipment ‒ 121 (+1).