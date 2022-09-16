Life raft from sunk Moskva flagship found in Black Sea – Border Guard Service

Recovered life raft from the Russian sunken cruiser Moskva. Photo: Screenshot from the video of the Border Guard Service.

Sailors of an unspecified commercial vessel recovered a 20-person life raft from the sunken Russian Black Sea Fleet’s flagship, cruiser Moskva, from the waters of the Black Sea and handed it over to the Ukrainian border guards, the Border Guard Service reported.

The watercraft was tied to several life jackets to remain afloat, it had a broken oar damaged by corrosion and cylinders for pumping air, there was also a waterproof bag with Russian coins, elements of uniforms of sailors and marines, according to the report.

Life raft from Russia's sunk Moskva flagship found in Black Sea – Border Guard Service The faulty raft was tied to several life jackets to keep it afloat.https://t.co/dtVFLGc4lh pic.twitter.com/4YEmjuUqEN — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 16, 2022

“It seems that the raft was faulty and the invaders who tried to save themselves on it resorted to desperate measures. Apparently, in order to keep the leaky craft afloat, the Russian sailors took off their life jackets (which is strictly prohibited) and attached them to the raft to keep it afloat,” the report reads.

Two Ukrainian missiles Neptune hit the Russian cruiser Moskva – the nuclear-capable “aircraft carrier killer” – on 13 April, it sank on the next day:

Update:

The video published by the Ukrainian Border Guard Service shows the recovered raft from the Moskva and the items found in it: